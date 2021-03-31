TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of TSRI stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33. TSR has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $18.73.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TSR had a negative return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Bradley M. Tirpak acquired 5,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $35,699.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,699.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

TSR, Inc offers contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

