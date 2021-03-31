TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $103.52

Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.52 and last traded at $100.45, with a volume of 263098 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.72.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TTEC from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered shares of TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Get TTEC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.51. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $570.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in TTEC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in TTEC by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in TTEC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

See Also: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.