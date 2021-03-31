Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 67,370 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.17% of Golar LNG worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,701 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in Golar LNG by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 3,439,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,827,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after buying an additional 413,809 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,257,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Golar LNG Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLNG shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

