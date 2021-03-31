Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 7,113 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.33% of The Manitowoc worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 376,390 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Manitowoc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.89.

MTW stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.12, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

