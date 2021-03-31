Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 39,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,120,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,568,000 after acquiring an additional 200,996 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 71.1% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 448,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 186,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,005 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,462,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.17 and a 52-week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

