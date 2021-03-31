Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires New Shares in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.08% of Constellium at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Constellium by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $413,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CSTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities raised Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Constellium Profile

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

