Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 44,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY stock opened at $509.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $466.78 and a 200-day moving average of $458.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $283.59 and a 12-month high of $512.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,747. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $498.27.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

