Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 16,206 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 711.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,484 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,206 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,561 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 17.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 354.1% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 65,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 51,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

NYSE:MTH opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $28.94 and a 1-year high of $117.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total transaction of $302,837.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,726,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock worth $1,387,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

