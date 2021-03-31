Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 24,439 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 173.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $163,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

In other news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 20,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $847,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,048.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,814. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal stock opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.25. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $42.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.17, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $440.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.11%.

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

