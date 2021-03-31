Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys 39,931 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.21% of Photronics worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 127.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $468,243.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $33,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,462.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,600 shares of company stock worth $805,182. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

