Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.19.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.77 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.76.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

