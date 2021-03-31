Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,639 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 920,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 565,432 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,990,000.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,979 shares of company stock worth $838,127 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AIMC opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.14. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -184.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.39%.

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

