Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.38 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,262,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $376,592,000 after purchasing an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total value of $1,872,518.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $698,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,896 shares in the company, valued at $5,785,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,560 shares of company stock worth $28,900,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE EW opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.53. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.44 and a 1 year high of $92.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

