Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.44 Million Stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 64.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,313 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.09% of Perficient worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Perficient by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $2,221,000. Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its holdings in Perficient by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 39,890 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $58.52 on Wednesday. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. Perficient had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

