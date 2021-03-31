Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,245 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 19,950 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,053 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

TPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. HSBC lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.