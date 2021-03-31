Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,484 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,729,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,856,000 after acquiring an additional 892,002 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,673,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,091,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 560,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 502,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 331,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,985.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

