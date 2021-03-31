Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.55 Million Position in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 302.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Proofpoint by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,912 shares of company stock worth $1,012,551 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.28.

Proofpoint stock opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $140.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

