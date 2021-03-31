Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117,370 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.61.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

