Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.60 Million Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 288.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,103,000 after buying an additional 149,995 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 81.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.45 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,839,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

