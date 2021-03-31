Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.63 Million Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 129.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,155,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $775,613,000 after buying an additional 135,161 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,055,478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,797,000 after acquiring an additional 74,241 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 775,119 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $181.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.60 and a 12 month high of $192.30.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKSI. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

