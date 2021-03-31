Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Increases Stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,383 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Avaya worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the first quarter valued at $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avaya by 34.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 54,717 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Avaya by 1,156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000.

AVYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.27.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $34.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at $37,068,034.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

