Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.38 Million in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 141,961 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

TME opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

