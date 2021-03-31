Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.46 Million in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock opened at $89.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.87. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The firm has a market cap of $139.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

