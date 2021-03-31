Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $1.61 Million in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.10% of Kinnate Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $533,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,973,000.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on KNTE. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of KNTE stock opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $1.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for treating genomically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate is KIN002787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.