Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.42 Million Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 83,439 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Associated Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Associated Banc in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John A. Utz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $57,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,804,722.29. Insiders sold 155,597 shares of company stock worth $3,145,126 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $21.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $23.94. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASB. Bank of America increased their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Associated Banc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Associated Banc Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

