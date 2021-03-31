Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Sotera Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000.

In other Sotera Health news, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,095,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $21,351,506.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock valued at $375,395,935.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $23.84 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

