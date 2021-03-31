Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 75,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB opened at $27.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.02.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.