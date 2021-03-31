Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,533,000 after purchasing an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 496.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,347,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,734 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.19.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

