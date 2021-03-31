Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 51,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,367,435.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $11,832,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 854,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,263,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 809,544 shares of company stock worth $23,639,459. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AQUA. TheStreet lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $322.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

