Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases New Shares in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 895,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $141,081,000 after acquiring an additional 671,667 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 712,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,704,000 after acquiring an additional 513,508 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.53.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $190.79 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.66, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.84.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

