Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 16,649 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBS opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.65 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,863.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,094 shares of company stock worth $5,181,081 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

