Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SunPower were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SunPower by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 206.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 38.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 57.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 68,465 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunPower alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPWR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SunPower in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. SunPower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The firm had revenue of $341.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 53,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,482.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,735.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,336 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,717. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.