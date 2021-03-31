Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WABC opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.54.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.03%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

