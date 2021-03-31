Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 115.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,473,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Netflix by 694.6% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 976,801 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $528,186,000 after buying an additional 853,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after buying an additional 710,474 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.62.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $513.39 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $357.51 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $514.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

