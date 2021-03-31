Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $287,508,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,625,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA opened at $188.54 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.74 and a 12-month high of $194.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.53.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.17, for a total transaction of $1,296,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $274,213.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,810 shares of company stock worth $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

