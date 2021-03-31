Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 101,346 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,346 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $3,316,318.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,595 shares of company stock valued at $21,689,795. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.45.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.