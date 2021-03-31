Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 15,578 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 15,578 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,968,736 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,888,289,000 after buying an additional 204,495 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,147,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $507,974,000 after buying an additional 147,400 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $471,604,000 after purchasing an additional 438,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,504,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $430,443,000 after purchasing an additional 227,113 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,488,239 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,581,000 after purchasing an additional 153,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of ROST opened at $120.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 143.31, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total transaction of $1,672,548.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,298,245.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 208,807 shares of company stock valued at $24,894,431. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.