Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 18,393 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lowered its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,372 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,393 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Murphy Oil worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $20.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 6,900 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $99,429.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,196.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MUR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

