Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 58,163 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 58,163 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 292,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3,588.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 51,966 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 148.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 159,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 95,032 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 236.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 230,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 161,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the third quarter worth about $251,000.

KAR stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. On average, analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KAR. Truist cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KAR Auction Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

