Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.41 Million Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,622,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $300,071,000 after buying an additional 572,291 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,710,733 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $175,981,000 after buying an additional 244,503 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 850,233 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $55,197,000 after purchasing an additional 87,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 676,754 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IART stock opened at $68.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IART. JMP Securities upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $1,061,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,037,886 shares of company stock worth $70,946,453. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

