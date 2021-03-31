Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $1.54 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 81,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Livent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LTHM. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 2,007.2% during the fourth quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,749 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Livent by 8,582.2% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,865 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Livent by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,091,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $14,230,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Livent by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 553,567 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

