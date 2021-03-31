Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Axos Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $36.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $162.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 13,070 shares of company stock valued at $590,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AX. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $48.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.29.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

