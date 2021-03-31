Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,567 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.52. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FITB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.24.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

