Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 65,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,615,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $31.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

