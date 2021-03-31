Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down to $4.62

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.51. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 272 shares changing hands.

TKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice services, such as mobile communication and fixed voice for consumers and corporate customers; and broadband services, including mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building and ADSL Docsis, cable, LTE, and fixed wireless broadband.

