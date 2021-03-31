TurtleCoin Market Capitalization Tops $18.86 Million (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $909,510.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 97,882,373,112 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

