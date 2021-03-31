TurtleNetwork (TN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 31st. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $1.57 million and $4,685.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TurtleNetwork alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.