Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Shares Gap Up to $18.90

Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $19.55. Tutor Perini shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 660 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $977.55 million, a PE ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after buying an additional 591,607 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,648,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after buying an additional 540,434 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $6,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $6,055,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.