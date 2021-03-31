Tutti Frutti (TFF) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.15 Million

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 31st. One Tutti Frutti coin can currently be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 52.8% lower against the dollar. Tutti Frutti has a market cap of $4.15 million and approximately $456,914.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tutti Frutti Coin Profile

TFF is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,801,269 coins and its circulating supply is 79,329,886 coins. Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the exchanges listed above.

