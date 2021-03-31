Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 7th

Twelve Seas Investment Company II’s (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, April 7th. Twelve Seas Investment Company II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.16. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

In related news, CEO Dimitri Elkin purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $6,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

